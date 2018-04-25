Miss Aviation African Campaign To Kick Off In 5 Countries

In a bid towards achieving the core mandate of engaging with stakeholders for the improvement of the aviation sector and consequently reinforce the objectives of the Miss Aviation Africa pageantry, the orginisers will be staging an awareness campaign on the Single Africa Air Transport Policy (SAATM) in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The campaign according to the Co-founder, Mr. Ossai ILOME is designed to foster better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders as well as to deliberately articulate action plan for effective execution and monitoring of necessary tasks that will help to straighten grey area.

Ossai in a statement issued to LEADERSHIP averred that it will prepare and galvanise the operators and relevant stakeholders in the continent for optimal utilisation of the policy and projected benefits of the SAATM.

“It is glaringly clear that many stakeholders across the continent seems not to be ready for the full implementation of the SAATM policy for obvious reasons, however, while their fears are germane, we are of the opinion that constructive engagement and partnerships amongst participating countries can address some of the areas of concern been raised.

“We are of the opinion that the time has come for Africa to be integrated but such integration has to take into consideration critical parameters for providing a level playing field for all concerned, and that can only happen when we constructively engaged in all fronts,” he said.

Another Co-founder, Miss Aviation African Pageant, Mrs Blessing Chijekwu, pointed out that part of the challenges raised by operators against the SAATM has to do with non-uniformity of charges, taxes, and levies in the continent, as well as the issue of cost of operations, which ultimately impacts on the operators bottom-line.

“It is therefore, imperative that certain actions are required in order to protect the industry from balkanisation. From our vantage point, we have designed the campaign as a call to action, to bring to the ears of SAATM policy formulators and implementers to reconsider making some provisions that will align with best practices when pursuing such aggressive integration process.

“The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Abuja declaration provided that governments should finance their Aviation agencies adequately to ensure the effective implementation of safety and security policies, we think this should also apply in the SAATM case, in order to reduce the taxes and levies of operators.

“We also of the opinion that clear provision mandating the participating countries to offer a standard charge rate should be included in the SAATM policy framework,”she stated.