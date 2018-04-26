135, 500 Bags Of Rice Donated By China To IDPs Intact – NEMA DG

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja yesterday said the 135,500 bags of rice donated to the federal government by the Chinese government were still intact.

He said the bags of rice were worth N2.4billion with a little above N400million demurrage paid for clearance.

He said no bag of rice meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was either missing or diverted at the ports.

The bags of rice are being kept in warehouses in Maiduguri and Yola pending the completion of the clearance of the huge volume at the ports in Lagos.

Maihaja said although the clearance started in January, the delay was caused by the process of securing exemptions and waivers which the federal government was addressing.

The NEMA director-general made the clarifications at a session on the continuation of hearing on the operation of the agency by the Isa Ali-led House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.

Maihaja said the delay in clearance of goods at the ports was not peculiar to NEMA.

He said: “About 135,500 bags of rice, worth about N2.4billion, were donated to Nigeria by the Chinese government. The actual clearance started in January and those already offloaded are being kept in warehouses in Maiduguri and Yola. The bags of rice were not missing and they were not diverted.

“The delay in completing the clearance was caused by inherent process including securing exemptions, waivers and other clearance related matters.

“This delay in clearing government goods is not only peculiar to this exercise, it is applicable to many. The federal government has noted the inherent process in clearing goods and it is looking at eliminating the causative factors.

“As soon as the clearance is completed, the bags of rice will be offloaded and distributed to the IDPs.”

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning and the Nigerian Customs Service also confirmed the process of securing the delivery of the rice.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, who was represented by the deputy director, Samuel Iloma, said being the recipient of the donation, the waiver certificates were processed for the consignment that came in five batches.

“We thought with the collection of the waiver, NEMA will just go and distribute but we got to understand later that the clearance