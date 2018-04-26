Lagos Evacuates 1,680 Beggars, Rescues 162 Children

Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it has evacuated 1, 680 beggars, destitute and mentally challenged persons and also rescued 162 children off the streets of Lagos in the past one year. Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, made the disclosure at a press conference in Lagos said 1, 299 of the figure were rehabilitated and released to their relations for integration.

Dabiri explained that of the 162 children rescued in the past one year 62 were males while 100 were females.

The commissioner further disclosed that 79 abandoned children were found in Lagos, while 15 girls were sexually abused and 28 other girls physically abused, adding that five children were emotionally abused; 32 others placed on care and shelter and three children in conflict with the law. He said the government carried out reformatory services at the Rehabilitation and Training Centre, Majidun, specifically designed for rehabilitation of beggars, destitute and mentally challenged.

“The Centre built as a transit Home presently has a population of 1,288 rehabilitee undergoing medical treatment, Psycho–social therapy, behavioural modification and further social investigation,” he disclosed. Dabiri who lamented increase in the number of youths engaging in drug abuse, adding that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is doing everything humanly possible to tackle the surge.