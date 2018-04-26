NASS Can’t Dictate Election Sequence To INEC, Court Rules

A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled yesterday that the National Assembly lacks the power to re-order the proposed sequence for the 2019 general election.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed held in his judgment that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only body that is constitutionally empowered to organise, undertake and supervise elections in the country.

“I am persuaded by the argument of the plaintiff that it is the sole responsibility of the 3rd defendant (INEC) to conduct elections, and further in doing so, the 3rd defendant has the power to fix dates for elections”, the judge held. He noted that the National Assembly commenced moves to amend the Electoral Act after INEC had already released its timetable for the 2019 elections.

The court held that the action of the National Assembly was in clear breach of paragraph 15 (a) of the 3rd schedule of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Justice Mohammed stressed that the National Assembly, through its belated process of amending the Electoral Act, cannot remove the right that was constitutionally vested on INEC.

Consequently, the court granted reliefs 1 to 10 that were sought by Accord Party, which is the plaintiff in the matter, even as it nullified section 25 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2018, which sought to alter the sequence of the forthcoming general election.

The court also refused to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the 2018 Amended Electoral Act on the basis that the president has already withheld his assent to it.

Accord Party had dragged the National Assembly before the court, praying it to stop the lawmakers from tampering with the election timetable as released by INEC.

The party approached the court with a motion seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the National Assembly from taking any further action or actions on the Bill titled Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018, particularly to pass the said Bill into Law by two-third majority of its two chambers, pending the final determination of the substantive suit.

During the hearing off the case, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who appeared for the plaintiff adopted all the processes and relied on them in urging the court to answer all the nine questions posed by the plaintiff in its originating summon in its favour and grant all the 11 reliefs being sought before the court.

He submitted that the “legal action isn’t being contested at all by any of the defendants”.

Olanipekun referred the court to the counter affidavit of the 1st defendant deposed to by Arume Alli, and urged the court to strike out paragraphs 5, 7, 9,11, 12 and 13.

“They offend section 115 of the Evidence Act. What the plaintiff has submitted is not novel; it is a constitutional issue, not political, not academic, not theoretical,” Olanipekun submitted.

He, among other issues, contended that the written responses of the 1st defendant only sought to oppose the issues raised by the plaintiff in an omnibus manner rather than attack the constitutional issues and reliefs raised in the originating summons.

Joseph Daudu, SAN, who represented the National Assembly had submitted that the suit seeks to pray the court to interfere with the internal affairs of the National Assembly.

Among the respondents, the National Assembly was the only party that filed preliminary objection to the suit, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to grant reliefs sought by the plaintiff, which it said lacked the locus standi to institute the action.

Daudu maintained that the suit was premature and inchoate since the National Assembly has not passed the Bill into law.