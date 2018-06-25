Cross River Ready For PMB’s Second Visit – Ayade

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second visit in three years to Cross River on Tuesday, the State governor, Prof Ben Ayade says everything is in place for the presidential visit.

Ayade stated this while speaking with newsmen in Calabar.

“We are perfectly in order. This is home coming for Mr President and as far as I am concerned, Cross River is ready to receive him. We are going to him a perfect reception ,” the governor intimated.

He said the President’s visit, which is the second since assuming the Presidency, was an indication of the president’s love for the state and a stamp of approval for his administration’s investments in agriculture.

According to the governor, “the first visit of President Buhari was on infrastructure but this second visit will be agriculture related and it shows consistency and a pass mark on my government.”

During the visit, the President will commission the multi billion naira automated rice seeds and seedlings factory in Calabar, reputed to be the first in Africa.

It is also a seed multiplication centre that produces high yielding, disease resistant and vitaminized rice seedlings.

The President will also inaugurate the ultramodern Navy Hospital in Carlsbad.

The State governor projects that with Federal Government’s support, the State will be generating at least N50 Billion Naira annually from the factory.

Meanwhile, Calabar is looking spick and span in readiness for the visit, with a lot of roads rehabilitation ongoing.