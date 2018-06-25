Daily Times Security Guard Absconds With Employer’s N200, 000 Laptops

into one of the offices and stole two laptops worth N200, 000, the prosecution told a Lagos court on Monday.

Effiong, a resident of Alausa in Ikeja, is facing a charge of stealing at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused allegedly committed the offence on April 28 at Daily Times Ltd, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

“The accused, who was on night duty, closed from work the following morning and carted away the two laptops.

“He ran away and refused to come to work since then.

“When he was finally apprehended, he could not give account of the laptops and he was handed over to the police,”

Police Prosecutor Dada Wasiu told the court.

The offence violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence carries three years imprisonment.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K Dosumu, who gave the ruling, said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of

two years tax payment.

Further hearing has been adjourned until July 16. (NAN)