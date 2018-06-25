PDP Bemoans Plateau Killings, Blames Buhari, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the gruesome killing of over a hundred innocent Nigerians in communities in Plateau State by

marauders last Sunday.

The party said it regrets that if President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had adhered to wise counsel by the PDP and Nigerians, such killings would have been averted.

The PDP maintained that President Buhari’s failure to address and bring to book, the perpetrators of killings and bloodletting in various parts of the country is emboldening insurgents and marauders to further attack and murder defenseless Nigerians.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “It is most disheartening that compatriots are being killed daily because

those saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding lives, care less about the wellbeing and safety of the people, as they focus only on their ill-fated 2019 re-election bid.

“Even when the Zamfara State governor, Abdul-aziz Yari cried out that he was overwhelmed by the spate of insecurity and killings, the Federal Government gave him an ineffectual response laced with their trite blame

game.

“We urge Nigerians to note that since the escalation of killings and

bloodletting in various parts of the country, particularly in Plateau,

Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states, no concrete steps have been taken by the APC administration to strengthen and fortify the security architecture in the troubled areas.

“Instead, what we are witnessing are inactions, impotent assurances and blame games that have continued to compromise security in the areas thereby creating opening for marauders to continue to ravage our people.

“In fact, if the APC and its Federal Government had channeled the same energy and resources they have deployed to fighting perceived opponents towards fighting marauders and insurgents, the security challenge would not have been as devastating as we have in our nation today.

“We now find ourselves in a situation where government attach no value to the lives of Nigerians so much so that top security officials flout presidential orders and even abandon their security duties in troubled areas while the President, as the commander-in-chief, takes no strong steps to reorder his parade.”

PDP noted that it particularly agrees with Nigerians that if the over 7,000 security personnel, police surveillance helicopters and Armoured Personnel Carriers were not withdrawn from their primary security duties and drafted to be part of the APC national convention, the marauders

would not have had a field day in this Plateau attack.

It therefore called on the APC and its government to come out

clear on what they stand to gain by allowing these killings and

bloodletting to fester, as if the lives of citizens have become

worthless.

The PDP commiserated “with the families of the victims of

the attack, we totally reject these killings and demand an immediate

concrete step to get to the root of the matter and end this bloodletting

in our land.”