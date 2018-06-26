ICPC Arrests Poly Rector For Alleged Certificate Forgery

The Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State and former Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Ogun State, Olaolu Akinola Olugbenga, has been arrested by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for alleged forgery of a doctorate degree (PhD) certificate.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement, said, “Olugbenga, who is currently being detained by the Ibadan, Oyo State office of the commission, is undergoing interrogation after preliminary investigations carried out by operatives acting on a petition, confirmed that the suspect was actually working with a fake PhD certificate purportedly from the University of Ibadan.

“However, during interrogation, he insisted in his statement that the certificate was genuine.”

She further said the suspect’s action violates Section 465 of the Criminal Code and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 respectively.

Further action in accordance with the laws will be taken at the conclusion of investigation, the statement added.