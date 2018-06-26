Putin Orders Effective Use Of World Cup Venues After Tournament

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, ordered the government, the regional authorities and the Football Union to ensure effective use of the venues of the World Cup 2018 after the tournament.

“The government of the Russian Federation are to implement the measures aimed at the effective use of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2018,’’ the Kremlin’s statement read.

Earlier in June, Putin said during the annual “Direct Line” Q&A session, that the venues should be used for developing sports, holding competitions among amateur leagues and as training centres for professional athletes.

From June 14 to July 15, Russia is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, with the matches set to be held in 11 cities across the country.

Stadia in Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, and Saransk were built specially for the tournament