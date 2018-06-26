Referee To Decide If Mikel Will Play Against Argentina

Nigeria could line up against Argentina without their influential captain John Obi Mikel if centre referee Cuneyt Cakir insist on him not playing with a cast around his wrist.

Mikel suffered a fracture on his wrist in Nigeria’s last game against Iceland and since then has been playing in a cast in the training session of the team as they build up to the game against Argentina tomorrow.

The cast was also seen around his wrist when the team trained this evening and even though coach Gernot Rohr insist that the Tianjin Teda midfielder will play against Argentina during the pre match conference, the final decision will rest on Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir.

Cakir will decide if the cast around the wrist of the Nigerian will be injurious to other players or not. If he rules it injurious then Mikel will have to sit out the game, but if otherwise then Mikel will be free to play per FIFA rules.