Chellarams Posts 52% Drop In PBT

Chellarams Plc has announced a decline of 52.46 per cent in its profit before tax for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

The company’s result which was released yesterday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the profit before down went down to N269.9 million from N567.74 million in 2017.

Also, the company’s profit after tax declined by 39.92 per cent to N200.7 million from N334.06 million in 2017.

Revenue for the year went down from N12.4 billion to N8.733 billion, represent a drop of 29.57 per cent. Cost of sales depreciated from N9.05 billion in 2017 to N6.92 billion, while gross profit shed 45.67 per cent to N1.82 billion as against N3.32 billion declared in 2017.

It will be recalled that the company in migrate from the Main Board to the ASeM Board of NSE.

The company said this is as a result of its inability to meet the free float requirements of the main board.

The NSE requires a free float of 20 percent for companies listed on the Main Board, but companies listed on the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) are required to hold a free float of 15 percent. However, Chellarams Plc had applied to migrate the ASeM Board following the company’s 14.87 percent free float deficiency on March 20, 2017.

A free-float represents the portion of shares of a company that are in the hands of public investors as opposed to locked-in stock held by promoters, company officers, controlling-interest investors, or government. The free float helps to better calculate the market capitalisation of companies because it provides a more accurate reflection than entire market capitalisation of what public investors consider the company to be worth.

Chellarams is a leading Nigerian conglomerate with capabilities that span a diverse array of industries including manufacturing, retail, distribution, marketing and power generation.