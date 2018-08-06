ADC Elects Executives In Adamawa State

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has elected members of its State Working Committee (SWC), of the party in Adamawa state

Delegates from the 21 local government areas, were allowed to choose their leaders, in a contest supervision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), officials in the state.

Yahaya Hammanjulde, emerged as chairman, Joel John was elected secretary, the position of women leader was won by Zainab Bello and Umar Abubakar Kaga emerged as Treasurer of the party.

Mohammed Adamu won as youth leader, while Dauda Dautiya was also elected as the deputy chairman of the state working committee of the party.

Sen.Abdulazeez Nyako, representing Adamawa Central, addressing party supporters shortly after the election said, with the peaceful conduct of the election, the party had a better chance of wining the state.

Nyako described manner of the election as credible, alleged that irregularities of the ruling APC had informed the formation ADC to salvage the state in 2019 elections.

The lawmaker, directed the new Executives of the party, to brainstorm and come up with credible candidates for state assembly within six weeks.

He assured that, mistakes of the past in APC would not repeat itself ADC party in the state.

“I and my father, Admiral Nyako, tried all what we could, to address marginalization in APC, for the benefits of good people of the state proved abortive.

“Let me assure you, mistakes committed in APC, would not be repeated in ADC, because the party is poised to carry everyone long.

“ADC had better chance of winning elections in the state, especially with peaceful conduct of this election”.

Yahya Hamanjulde in his acceptance speech, promised to carry everyone along in the party

Hamanjulde, assured that, with new EXCOs of the party, the political atmosphere has changed for electorates to participate in free and credible election in the state