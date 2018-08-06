Sokoto Electorate To Commence Recall Of Defected Lawmakers – CCSS

A group under the auspices of Concern Citizens of Sokoto State (CCSS) has divulged that plans has commenced to ensure that all defected lawmakers from the state are recalled without delay.

The group who said doing so has become very sacrosanct because the electorate want their mandate, added that, nobody can take them for a ride.

While insisting that, having the required population to warrant recall is very simple for them, the group said, the electorate would soon commenced the exercise.

“For those members of House of Representatives, House of Assembly and the one Senator that defected to the PDP, they should be ready to give recall from the people that elected them.

“We will holistically, religiously and emphatically use the last blood in our veins to mobilize, sensitize, educate and encourage voters at the constituencies of these erring elected members that betrayed the confidence and trust repose in them by forcing those who elected them to be in a party they massively rejected at the 2015 election”

Speaking on behalf of the group, it’s coordinator, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sokoto said Sokoto voted Tambuwal in 2015 to become governor because of Senator Wamakko despite the then PDP candidate was better off.

Part of the press release read, “It is no more speculation that Rt.Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is leaving APC, he actually left and ducamped to the PDP. But the fact remain, that the good people of Sokoto State rejected PDP and voted APC not because he is more acceptable than the PDP candidate, but because of the support of Senator, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former governor of the state and Buhari’s Tsunami that ravaged most states of the country.

“It is therefore monumental disservice to the people of Sokoto State who vehemently rejected PDP to be forced to be governed by it through the back door.

“We are telling Aminu Waziri Tambuwal that majority of the people of Sokoto State are totally against his decision to move to PDP. He should therefore be Honourable enough to return our mandate by immediately resigning from his position and go where ever he chooses”

While accusing Tambuwal of bribing the lawmakers who defected from APC to the PDP with him, Abubakar said the governor also gave 5 million naira to each of the 23 local governments’ areas of the state to facilitate mobility and other logistics for the rented crowd that graced his defection.