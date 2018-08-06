‘Use 2019 Election To Rescue Country From Bad Leaders’

The Anglican Diocese of Evo in Rivers State has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity provided by the 2019 general election to rescue the country from bad leaders.

It also called on all Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and use same to flush out leaders who failed to satisfy the yearnings and expectations of the citizenry.

The Diocese, in a communiqué issued at the end of the third session of its third synod, held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Elelenwo District in Port Harcourt, said most politicians who are pretending to be leaders are enemies of the nation.

The communiqué, which was signed by the Diocesan Bishop and President of the Synod, Rt. Reverend Innocent Ordu, and two others, warned Christians not to entrust power in the hands of those who will wipe out Christianity from the country.

It said: “The synod urges Nigerians to use the opportunity presented by the 2019 elections to rescue the country from the hands of all those who have been pretending to be leaders but are in real sense, enemies of the nation.

“Synod therefore calls on every Nigerian to get the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and use it to flush out of office all the present leaders at all levels, who have failed to satisfy the yearnings and expectations of millions of our countrymen and women.

“The synod warns Christians not to carelessly entrust power into the hands of those who will finally wipe out what is left of the church of God in this country.

“The synod advises that party association should no longer be the consideration for voting in the coming year, rather, it should be bases on candidates who are seeking to serve as sacrificial servant-leaders, God-fearing men and women, incorruptible, defenders of all, who will be just and equitable in their distribution of our commonwealth.”

The Church the attitude of the Federal Government in handling the killings linked to Fulani herdsmen across the country, while branding non-violent agitations in other parts of the country as terrorists.