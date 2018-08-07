Chemical Weapons Inspectors Collect New Samples in UK Nerve Agent Poisoning

Inspectors of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will return to Britain on request of the government to take new samples of the nerve agent which killed one person and injured another in Amesbury, England, in June. The OPCW on Tuesday said it would deploy a team to collect additional samples, to be analyzed in two laboratories designated by the agency.In July the British government asked the OPCW to independently identify a substance which the authorities had found to be Novichok — the same nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.