Gov Umahi Assures Of Revitalisation Of NIGERCEM

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, yesterday assured Ebonyi State citizens of the revitalisation of NIGERCEM Company, Nkalagu in Ishielu local government area by the core investor, Ibeto Group as the cement factory would serve as a catalyst for the vast development of the State.

Governor Umahi stated this at NIGERCEM, Nkalagu when the Dream Team Core Investors/America Financiers who are the major financiers of NIGERCEM factory paid a visit to the industrial site of the company.

Ebonyi State governor assured the investors of the total cooperation of the locals adding that the revitalisation of the company would not only benefit the state but the entire country.

According to him, “We are at home with America and any support you need to make the project a success would be given to you by the present administration.

“I am so excited today. We are happy to have the technical partners here. We are at home with America as our partners. I want to assure the Nalagu people that the promise we made to you is being fulfilled. I want to assure you of the cooperation of the locals. Am building the seven Bridges and roads leading to Nkalagu have been worked on. We have a law that protects investors.

NIGERCEM will be a catalyst for vast development of the state. We will continue to support Ibeto so that the project will succeed.”

In his remarks, the chairman of Ibeto Group of Company, Chief Cletus Ibeto who thanked governor David Umahi for the enormous support it has been receiving from the state government towards the revitalisation of NIGERCEM added that with America”s support as financiers of the project, NIGERCEM would soon bounce back.

Ibeto further promised that a new cement plant would be commissioned at Nkalagu Cement Company.

The leader of the American team, Ms Amanda and management of Ibeto group of company later paid a courtesy call on the governor at the state Government House, Abakaliki.