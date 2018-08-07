Governor Wike, Former Environment Minister, Odey Condemn Assault On N/Assembly

***Call On Nigerians To Resist Dictatorship

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Former minister of environment, Chief John Ogar Odey have separately condemned the siege on the National Assembly by Federal Government Security Forces, urging Nigerians to rise up against the growing dictatorship of the APC Federal Government.

Governor Wike on Tuesday declared that the assault on the National Assembly by Security Forces ordered by the APC Federal Government is condemnable and has the capacity to truncate the nation’s democracy.

He said: “All well-meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship. All over the world this has never happened.

“Nigerians should not stand aloof and watch what is going on. This will consume so many people if we don’t rise against it.”

Governor Wike called on National Assembly members to stand firm in defence of the nation’s democracy.

“All members of the National Assembly should resist that anti-democratic attempt and stand-up to defend our democracy “.

The governor berated his colleagues who are happy with the anti-democratic plots of the APC Federal Government.

“Those governors happy with what is happening today should know that it will be their turn tomorrow. The same cabal will turn against these governors.

“This is condemnable and unacceptable to us. You must follow set down rules.

You cannot talk about fighting corruption and refuse to respect the rule of law. ”

On his part, Former minister of environment and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief John Ogar Odey while condemning the attack and siege on the National Assembly by the DSS said,

“Let it be on record that a Professor of Law was in charge of affairs on the day that security operatives were sent to commit the illegality of barricading the legislature…”