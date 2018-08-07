Nigerians Flay MultiChoice Over Subscription Rates Increment

Subscribers have condemned the recent price increment by MultiChoice Nigeria on subscription rates on its DStv platform, saying Nigerians deserve better treatment from the pay-television service provider.

Recall that MultiChoice’s new price regime which took effect from August 1, 2018, saw upward review of all five DStv bouquets.

Premium subscribers now pay N15,800 instead of the former rate of N14,700, a difference of N1, 100, while Compact Plus subscribers now pay N10,650 instead of N9,900.

Compact subscription rose to N6,800 from N6,300, while the two lowest packages, Family and Access, which used to be N3,800 and N1,900 are now N4,000 and N2000 respectively.

Reacting to this review, subscribers who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP not only condemned it, but also insisted there was no justification for it.

A compact subscriber, Omolara Adepegba lamented that the hike would now see her paying an additional N500 in the nation’s current harsh economic climate.

She said: “I subscribe to Compact and before the price increase, I paid N6,300 but with this price hike, I will be paying an additional N500 which approximate to N6,800 in this economic situation and with an everyday repeat of movies and programmes. We need a more active consumer right group.”

Another customer, Daniel Siyanbade, said: “DSTV’s regular habit of increasing prices without compensating with value is not justifiable. It is beginning to look like a ripoff and quite inconsiderate. They seem to be playing a monopoly card here in Nigeria. Well, the internet is here to stay and is availing millennials the opportunity to see their favourite shows with ease, I can’t say the same for DSTV.”

Similarly, Adekunle Olanrewaju said MultiChoice was not sensitive to the plight of Nigerians as regards the increase in the price of their bouquet.

“At this time, Nigerians need to be encouraged to take up Pay TV and not to abandon it. We have other PAY TV service providers like Startimes, and Kwese who have reduced their rates and they went as far as enhancing their contents. When Nigerians have access to quality service at competitive rates, they would surely pitch their tents with such providers. DSTV needs to delight their customers and not to make them cry,” he further said.

Another subscriber, Lucia Agbehi recommended the introduction of a “Pay as you watch” module, saying it would reduce the bite on subscribers.

For Damilola Olorunniwo, the increment is unnecessary and another way of exploiting Nigerians.

“Multichoice keeps blaming their yearly increment on economic downturn and the fact that they purchase their content in dollars, it is also important they know that the economic downturn in the country is biting hard on their subscribers. While their competitors have maintained a consistent and affordable subscription for their customers under the same economy, DSTV has used the economy to take advantage of their customers negatively making it obvious that they don’t hold the interest of their subscribers at heart. A large percentage of DSTV subscribers hardly spend 12 hours watching TV, so why pay so much when you don’t enjoy what you are paying for,” he added.