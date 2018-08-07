CRIME
Wife In Police Net For Faking Her Kidnap
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Hadijat Kabir for allegedly faking her kidnap with her 18-year-old daughter to defraud her husband of N15m.
The Lagos State commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said the suspect’s husband, Kabir Muraino had reported the case at Ikotun Police Station before the suspect was arrested.
He said, “On Aug. 2, at about 3:30pm, one Alhaji Kabir Muraino of Governor’s Road, Ikotun reported at Ikotun Police Station that his wife named, Hadijat Kabir age and his daughter Hamidat Kemi who is of unsound mind were kidnapped same date on their way to Psychiatric Hospital, Oshodi, Lagos.
“That the kidnappers were demanding for the sum of N15m before the hostages would be released. Based on this, I directed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to ensure speedy rescue of the hostages and arrest of the suspects.
“Investigation revealed that the kidnappers were making their demands from a community in Ogun State, called Ado-Odo, Ado–Odo Ota LGA.
“The operatives of the squad mobilized to the area and busted the camp of the kidnappers. The hostages were rescued and two suspects were arrested while the rest fled the scene.
“When one of the hostages, Hadijat Kabir was being debriefed, she confessed that she planned her kidnap with the suspects arrested to defraud her husband.” he said.
Imohimi said the case was under investigation with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.
