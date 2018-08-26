NEWS
Minna-Bida Road Closed Over Bridge Collapse, Motorists Stranded
The road linking Minna and Bida has been closed following the collapse of the bridge at Daku Sabon Gida village along Minna – Bida Road, about 16km to Bida, as a result of the heavy down pour witnessed in the state at the weekend.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger State Command, in a release by Route Commander, Raji Habibu Egigogo, the public liaison officer, has advised the motoring public plying the road to take alternative routes.
According to him, “the FRSC, Niger State Command, wishes to inform the motoring public that a bridge at Daku Sabon Gida Village along Minna – Bida road, about 16km to Bida, has collapsed. As such, the road is presently not motorable for heavy duty trucks, trailers and tankers”.
He stated that in view of the above, FRSC is advising the motoring public to ply other alternative routes to avoid traffic gridlock and ensure free flow of vehicular movement.
The FRSC, in the statement, noted that vehicles coming from Abuja to Bida should follow Lambata – Lapai – Agaie – Bida enroute Mokwa -Jebba road; vehicles coming from Bida are to follow Agaie -Lapai enroute Minna or Lambata as the case may be while vehicles taking off from Minna to South West are advised to follow Paiko – Lapai -Agaie -Bida enroute Mokwa.
Consequently, the statement added that FRSC, Niger State Command, yesterday, ensured diversion of all categories of vehicles and complete closure of Minna – Bida and Bida – Minna road, to ensure quick repairs of the bridge by the Niger State Ministry of Works, which is presently on-going.
Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that a team of officials from the ministry of Works has moved to the site even as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has appealed to motorists plying the road to remain calm while the government fixes the collapsed section.
