Ohanaeze Salutes Judiciary Over Release Of Igbo Women
The president general of the umbrella Igbo body, Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has hailed the judiciary over the release of Ndigbo women just as it warned the government against over stretching the people’s endurance limit over failure to respect human rights.
The Ohanaeze leader, who is recuperating abroad from a mild surgery, however, warned Igbos against shooting themselves in the foot no matter the provocation.
In a personally signed statement, Nwodo said that Ohanaeze is pleased that reason and respect for human rights prevailed and that a little over 100 women, who were exercising their fundamental human rights, could not conceivably be any threat to peace in Imo State.
“I salute the courage of the Imo State judiciary and the professionalism of the State Attorney General. Never again shall we Igbos, at this critical time, shoot ourselves again in the foot. No matter how provocative, incendiary and unruly IPOB may be, they are our children. Aggrieved children can sometimes lose their guard.”
Nwodo urged Imo State government to demonstrate some restraint in the future. “Here are young people described as terrorists for daring to speak out in the face of degradation, marginalisation and inhuman treatment.
