NEWS
FG Orders Remedial Works On Road Washouts
The federal government has directed that immediate remedial works be carried out on all identified washout spots on federal roads across the country.
In a press release issued, the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, acknowledged embankment and road washouts at five different locations across the country today which the usual seasonal occurrences of heavy downpours around this period of the year have caused.
The embankment washouts include km 7+250 from Bida, along recently awarded Lambata-Lapai-Bida road project to Messrs CGC Nig. Plc, immediately after the Nigerian Cereal Institute in Niger State. The contractor has commenced immediate mobilisation to site on the directive of the ministry and will commence emergency reinstatement work to enable free flow of traffic. Also in Niger State is the Armco Pipe collapse at km 16 along Bida – Minna road, Niger State. The Niger State government has commissioned a federal contractor on that corridor, Messrs Triacta Nig. Plc to restore the anomaly for safe passage.
Other washouts are at Kwaita bridge along Abuja – Lokoja carriage way where the subsisting contractor, Reynolds Construction Company has been directed to commence immediate remedial works; embarkment washout at Bayo LGA on the road linking Gombe – Biu in Borno State where FIK Construction Company on the corridor has been directed to move in and commence palliative measures and finally the embankment washout at Jabbi-Lamba Village along Yola – Mubi road before Girei LGA.
Fashola has appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious on the mentioned locations and adhere strictly to safety instructions of the Corps Marshalls who have been drafted by the corps marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi to immediately move in and ensure traffic control and possible redirection of traffic where necessary.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION16 hours ago
Bauchi By-Election: Another Victory For APC
- NEWS12 hours ago
Obaseki Accompanies PMB On Investment Tour In China As Edo Govt Approves N700m For Takeoff Of Modular Refinery
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Arms Seizure: Resist Desperate Politicians, APC Urges Nigerians
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
PMB Unleashes Troops On Cattle Rustlers, Bandits
- NEWS13 hours ago
FERMA Begins Intensive Work On Abuja Roads
- OPINION16 hours ago
2019: Dankwambo Weathering The Political Storm
- NEWS12 hours ago
2019: APGA Zones Presidential Ticket To North
- NEWS22 hours ago
Frontline US Senator, John McCain, Passes On At 81