FG Orders Remedial Works On Road Washouts

The federal government has directed that immediate remedial works be carried out on all identified washout spots on federal roads across the country.

In a press release issued, the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, acknowledged embankment and road washouts at five different locations across the country today which the usual seasonal occurrences of heavy downpours around this period of the year have caused.

The embankment washouts include km 7+250 from Bida, along recently awarded Lambata-Lapai-Bida road project to Messrs CGC Nig. Plc, immediately after the Nigerian Cereal Institute in Niger State. The contractor has commenced immediate mobilisation to site on the directive of the ministry and will commence emergency reinstatement work to enable free flow of traffic. Also in Niger State is the Armco Pipe collapse at km 16 along Bida – Minna road, Niger State. The Niger State government has commissioned a federal contractor on that corridor, Messrs Triacta Nig. Plc to restore the anomaly for safe passage.

Other washouts are at Kwaita bridge along Abuja – Lokoja carriage way where the subsisting contractor, Reynolds Construction Company has been directed to commence immediate remedial works; embarkment washout at Bayo LGA on the road linking Gombe – Biu in Borno State where FIK Construction Company on the corridor has been directed to move in and commence palliative measures and finally the embankment washout at Jabbi-Lamba Village along Yola – Mubi road before Girei LGA.

Fashola has appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious on the mentioned locations and adhere strictly to safety instructions of the Corps Marshalls who have been drafted by the corps marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi to immediately move in and ensure traffic control and possible redirection of traffic where necessary.