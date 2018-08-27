Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Kaduna Slain Pastor’s Abducted Wife Regains Freedom

Published

1 min ago

on


The wife of the murdered Kaduna pastor, Hosea Akuchi, Mrs Talatu Akuchi, who was abducted a week ago, has regained her freedom from her abductors after payment of ransom, a family source has disclosed.

According to the family source, the abductors were paid N500,000 before she was released on Saturday night.

It would be recalled that her abductors had stormed their house at about 1am Monday, killed her husband and went away with her.

They demanded for a ransom of five million naira (N5,000,000:00 ) which was later bargained to N500,000:00

Pastor Akuchi until his death was the Pastor in charge of Nasara Baptist Church,guguwa in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Punlic Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed via a telephone call that Mrs  Akuchi was released unhurt, adding however that police was unaware any payment of ransom.

“Information reaching us confirms that the wife of the late pastor, Mrs Talatu Akuchi, has been released last night unhurt and she has been reunited with her family. I’m not aware of any ransom,” Yakubu stated.


Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng

Which party would you vote for President in the 2019 general election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!