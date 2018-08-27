Kaduna Slain Pastor’s Abducted Wife Regains Freedom

The wife of the murdered Kaduna pastor, Hosea Akuchi, Mrs Talatu Akuchi, who was abducted a week ago, has regained her freedom from her abductors after payment of ransom, a family source has disclosed.

According to the family source, the abductors were paid N500,000 before she was released on Saturday night.

It would be recalled that her abductors had stormed their house at about 1am Monday, killed her husband and went away with her.

They demanded for a ransom of five million naira (N5,000,000:00 ) which was later bargained to N500,000:00

Pastor Akuchi until his death was the Pastor in charge of Nasara Baptist Church,guguwa in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Punlic Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed via a telephone call that Mrs Akuchi was released unhurt, adding however that police was unaware any payment of ransom.

“Information reaching us confirms that the wife of the late pastor, Mrs Talatu Akuchi, has been released last night unhurt and she has been reunited with her family. I’m not aware of any ransom,” Yakubu stated.