‘Nigeria May Remain Underdeveloped If…’

A Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, has said that Nigeria may remain under developed if the leadership of the country failed to invest in human development.

Akintoye, an acclaimed world scholar, lamented that best of Nigerian citizens had left for another countries to seek greener pastures, while most of the country’s youths were roaming around the streets and doing nothing

The don stated this at a lecture organised to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Adaba FM, a private radio station in Akure, Ondo State capital, at the weekend.

Speaking on the lecture, titled “Nigeria: signs of our time” which was chaired by Olawale Oshun, the chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group, Akintoye disclosed that,”I see a country that has the capabilities to be a great country. But I also see that country steadily declining and, perhaps, ultimately breaking.”

According to the former university lecturer, all accounts and tendencies show that it would take a long time for the Nigeria’s economy to develop.

His words: “Our country is going to get poorer. Why? Because it is human beings that build an economy. It is not capital or machinery.

“The human being who is supposed to be preparing to build the economy of Nigeria is being allowed to roam around the streets and do nothing. Many of them are running away from the poverty and hopelessness.”

“The special adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, who corroborated the submission of the guest lecturer, noted that government at all levels must show more commitment because nothing can be done in the country without human capital development.

Electing Leader With Aspiration Will Make Nigeria Great – Osita

BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has said that electing leader with aspirations will make Nigeria great and responsible.

Chief Osita who stated this at weekend while addressing conference with the Theme ‘This generation’ organised by Summit Bible Church in Abuja.

Osita said, “We need to elect leaders that respect our aspiration, restore hope and dream as a country.

“We need to restore the service of public servant, the idea of public servant is to service the public not the public to service you. Nigeria cannot be great, until we rebuild the public servant because the management of the country are public servants, if there is no power, education and health is the failure of public servants,” he said.

In his remarks: the founder Summit Bible Church and president, Buildman Foundation, Dr Andy Osakwe said, “Leaders come from the people and are a reflection in some form or another of the character of the people.

“We have come to remind Nigerians that we are responsible for our present condition and we will be responsible for our future, and so we must hold ourselves accountable.

“To achieve this we must address the mindset problem that has created the cycles of corruption, mediocrity and retrogression that we have become so used to as Nigerians,” he said.