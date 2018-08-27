Osapa Club Wins Hon Jide Akinloye 7-Aside Football Tournament

Osapa football club won the final of Hon, Jide Akinloye 7-Aside (Eti-Osa Counstituecny) football tournament which was held from August 9th to August 26, 2018.

Total of 12 teams participated in the tournament. 24 matches were played in a fierce battle for the cup, in which Osapa and Ajah clubs of Eti-Osa engages each other in the tense soaked final match witnessed by a large crowd. Osapa won Ajah by two goals to one.

The final match was preceded by a novelty match between the Ikoyi/Obalende coaches and Eti-Osa coaches and it ended in a one-one draw. Mr Yomi Kuku, Country Manager, Coerver Coaching International took the kick off. Coerver coaching is partnering with Hon. Jide Akinloye for football (Coaching and Players) development in Eti-Osa.

Mr Churchill Oliseh, a Lawyer and elder brother to Sunday Oliseh, former Super Eagles Captain and manager charged the players to pay more attention to their talent and personal skills development. He donated two (2) pairs of gloves to the finalist goalkeepers which was valued at over N150, 000 a pair.

Ex Super Eagles International, Julius Aghahowa, gave a charge that what makes a player in a team is what you are known for in either speed, dribbling, passes etc. He commended Hon. Jide for this initiative saying, “during my own time, there wasn’t anything like this to harness talent, skills and empowerment in football”. Shortly after, Hon. Jide Akinloye did the kick off of the final match.

Both teams battled it out with a 1-1 draw at half time, while Osapa scored the winning goal in the 88minutes of play.

Hon. Jide Akinloye in his speech before the presentation of awards and cup thanked the players and people of Eti-Osa for their support and said his desire and love for football endeared the 7-Aside tournament initiative. He reiterated this as the reason why he had to bring in Churchill Oliseh and Julius Aghaowa to impact and share their experience with the players.

He said, “aside the prizes, I am going to sponsor players in vocational skills and training because after football, or in case of injuries, players need to fall back on something”.

Speaking further he said, “Moving forward, there will be an Under 15 competition in December and in furtherance to coaching and player development. I’ve partnered with Coerver Coaching International for football development in Eti-Osa”.

“I will be glad that in the next 5 – 10 years, Eti-Osa would boast of players in the national team of all ages. We need to encourage and horn the talent of our youths in Eti-Osa. They are our pride and I am resolve to ensure that our youths are well encouraged in whatever field they choose while bringing their talents and skills to fore,” he added.

He disclosed that in reducing the movement of sports men and women in Eti-Osa, he will present a blueprint plan next year for a central sporting facility in Eti-Osa. The Chairman, Eti-Osa Coaching Council and member of board, Lagos State Coaching Council expressed his satisfaction at the level of organization by the local organising committee (LOC), chaired by Prince Ademola Akinloye, who is also a footballer.

Also At the event also was Air Vice-Marshal Femi Gbadebo (Rtd), who expressed his delight at the commitment of Hon. Jide Akinloye for his constituency in sports mixed with human capital development. He commended his approach of not ending the tournament with just prizes but for the sponsorship of the finalist for vocational and Agro-economy empowerment. He presented the silver medals.

The LOC Chairman, Prince Ademola Akinloye expressed his satisfaction at the harmony between players in Eti-Osa, the desire to watch grassroots football even when premiership was ongoing. He promised a better and greater standard next year, while stating that preparations for the Under 15 tournament coming up in December 2018 has commenced.