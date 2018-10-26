Akoko-Edo Youths Dissociate Self From Protest Against Akpatason

*Says Adjoto’s Attack Show of Desperation

Akoko-Edo Youth Vanguard, (AYV), said the orchestrated protest by some youths in Akoko-Edo against the victory of Hon Peter Akpatason, member representing the Constituency at the federal House of Representatives over primaries was a clear show of political desperation.

Recalled that some youths had Thursday staged a protest around Igarra, the administrative headquarters of Akoko-Edo challenging the National Chairman of the APC of substituting Speaker, Hon Kabiru Adjoto’s name with that of Akpatason in the recently concluded party’s primary.

President, AYV, Comrade Segun Jasper, in a widely circulated statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State said it was shocking for Adjoto and his cohorts to cast aspersion and denigrate on the person of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, whom he rode on his back in the past three elections which ordinarily he wouldn’t have won.

Segun, wondered why Adjoto would lay claim to have won an election which in his assertion stated that the results were yet to be announced

He said: “The case of APC, Akoko Edo LGA in the just concluded Primary is an example of political desperation and eluded sensibility. Where they made foolery of themselves is their clamor for the release of the results of the primary up till the time they finally proceeded to the Court of Justice Benin City for mandate claim.

“The same person is leading a barrage of media attacks on APC leadership and his benefactor, on whose back he rode to victory in the past three elections, which ordinarily he couldn’t have won”

“How does one claim victory in election results that he said were not announced. Anyway, we are aware that the outcome of that primary was duly announced and published by the authorised person, and winners emerged.

“The endless arm twisting measures by Ajoto, including rallies and threats of antiparty activities are further manifestations of desperation arising from his believe that the party or judiciary can be coerced into taking a wrong decision, such as name substitution in his favour.

Continuing he added: “Give and take, why anyone would imagine that Hon Adjoto will win Comrade Peter Akpatason in a free and competitive election. In which parts of the galaxy will that ever happens?

“Hon Adjoto is from Ikakumoh in Ward 6 with just 2 units and has fallen out of favour with the other comunities in Ayaran and Okpe Kingdom as a result of his hostility and disrespect.

In fairness he cannot win Comrade Akpatason or any other serious candidate without the usual Oshiomhole’s strong backing.

So the argument that he won the primary election and the display of forged results is fraudulent and hazy to common sense.

“Available records show that comrade Akpatason Peter won the primaries fair and square despite the violence and manipulative tendencies exhibited by his opponent.”

“Akpatason remains the most popular among our people, he has touched several lives with his generous disposition, unique empowerment programme and unprecedented even distribution of constituency projects across all wards and villages”.

Much as we encourage everyone to remain loyal and committed to our great party, we call on all to disregard the anti-party threat by the paid protesters

“We stand with Akpatason as we a convinced that with him as the candidate, APC is sure of a big win at the February 2019 general elections.