Police Arrest 50-yr-old man For Selling Stolen Vehicle

A 50- year- old man, Segun Akande, has been arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrates’ court for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle.

The case was reported through a petition letter written by one Imam Muritala of Ipata Oloje market, Ilorin to the commissioner of police, Kwara State and endorsed to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for discreet investigation.

The police First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the complainant, Imam Muritala, was a motor spare parts dealer in Ipata Oloje market. It further revealed that on September 22, 2018, one Muritala Ageshin, a motor mechanic, introduced Segun Akande, who claimed he wanted to sell his Toyota Sienna fairly used bus with Reg No KSE 626 XR at the rate of N240, 000 to Muritala.

The report further stated that Muritala was interested in buying the vehicle of which Akande failed to produce the particulars of the vehicle, which made the transaction suspicious.

During the course of investigation at the CIID, it was discovered that on September 21, 2018, Akande, who was a commercial driver with KASMAG Line Nig Ltd, sold the said bus entrusted to him by the company to Muritala without the knowledge of the company.

The accused person however confessed to the crime.

Akande was dragged before Magistrate Jibril Saliu for breach of trust and theft contrary to section 312 and 287 of penal code law.

The prosecutor, Abdulkadir Jimoh, prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the completion of investigation into the matter.

Counsel to the accused, Ajibola Sulyman, prayed the court to grant the accused bail as the two offences preferred against him are not capital in nature and are bailable.

In his ruling, Magistrate Sulyman, granted the accused bail while the case was adjourned to November 14, 2018.