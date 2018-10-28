EDUCATION
LAUTECH Slashes Proposed Tuition Fees
The Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso has announced reduction in the proposed tuition fee which generated heavy controversy in the institution.
This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Head, Public and Alumni Relations Unit, Olalekan Fadeyi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the management of the institution had recently announced increase in the tuition fees, which attracted condemnation by stakeholders.
The tuition was increased from N65,000 to N200,000 for indigenes, while non-indigenes were expected to pay N250,000 from N72,000.
The statement said that the council Chairman, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, has directed that the proposed tuition fees in the Institution be brought down.
Afolabi said that the new tuition should be N140,000 for indigenes of owner states and N170,000 for non-indigenes as against the earlier N200,000 and N250,000, respectively.
Also, the management of the institution has announced Monday (Oct. 29) as resumption date.
The governing council and management appreciated the concern of stakeholders over its present situation.
“We appeal to well wishers to come to the realization that cost of running qualitative and functional first grade technical institutions like ours.
”Such cost is becoming unbearably impossible with N65,000 and 72,000 for indigenes and non-indigenes.
“Internally Generated Revenue from students’ fees would remain supplementary as arrangements have been concluded to enlist parents and students into management of fund to entrench transparency and accountability,” the statement read in part.(NAN)
