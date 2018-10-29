ABCON Seeks CBN’s Collaboration In Forex Transparency

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called for collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in enhancing the operations of its live exchange rate website as part of efforts to improve transparency and stability in the nation’s foreign exchange market.

The association in its Economic Review for the third quarter of 2018 released last week, noted that the daily publication of exchange rate on its naijabdcs.com platform played a huge role in the marginal appreciation of the naira in the bureau de change subsector in third quarter of 2018.

To sustain the appreciation of the naira achieved in the BDC segment, ABCON called for the continued promotion of transparency through more operational disclosure. “The CBN should collaborate with ABCON, to enhance the operations of the www.naijabdcs.com in order to improve its impact in fostering transparency and stability in the foreign exchange market.

“The sub sectors will grow faster with the continued promotion of transparency through more operational disclosure. Confidence by multinationals and general public will be enhanced and regulatory functions will be efficient.

“Speculations and currency hoarding should be discouraged with the current exchange rate movements and volatile economic stance. Marginal gains and increase in foreign cash inflows through more organized marketing will be a good strategy for the current situation.’’

The report stated that during the third quarter, the CBN sustained its weekly dollar sale of $60,000 per BDC. This coupled with the transparency in the BDC subsector due to live exchange rate publication on ABCON’s exchange rate platform -www.naijabdcs.com, helped to ensure appreciation of the naira in the BDC segment and relative stability of the naira in the general economy.

“According to the ABCON’s www.naijabdcs.com, the naira appreciated by 50 kobo to N359.5 per dollar in the BDC segment in Q3 2018 from N360 per dollar in Q2 2018. But the naira depreciated by N2.6 in the Investors and Exporters window and by 63 kobo in the interbank foreign exchange market.

“On the Investors and Exporters Window, the indicative exchange rate rose to N363.92 per dollar in Q3 2018 from N321.32 per dollar in Q2 2018,” the association stated.