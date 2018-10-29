BUSINESS
Entrepreneurship Key To Unlocking Africa’s Economic Development – Elumelu
The founder and chairman of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony O. Elumelu, has reiterated his commitment to championing Africa’s economic development by supporting and training a new generation of entrepreneurs whose successes can transform the continent, delivering opportunity, job creation and social impact.
Elumelu explained that his conviction is that entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking Africa’s economic transformation and that Africa’s future is in the hands of Africans.
Speaking at the annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum, which is the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs in the world, at the 4th annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, which had over 5,000 African entrepreneurs, private and public sector leaders and the broader entrepreneurship ecosystem, he said the TEF is a unique opportunity for bringing together young business talents, creating dynamic networks and transmitting the message to policymakers that a vibrant and responsible private sector will deliver economic transformation.
He said: “Our Foundation and its unique approach of training, mentoring and funding has proven that entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking economic transformation of our continent. I believe so strongly that success can be democratized and if we can match ambition to opportunities, this extraordinary generation can achieve anything.”
Now in its fourth year, the Forum marked the graduation of the 2018 cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, following a rigorous nine-month period of training, mentorship and funding, bringing the total number of beneficiaries of the programme to 4,470, with over 300,000 applications received to date.
Commencing with a series of goodwill messages from key stakeholders in the investment, governmental and development communities, the event featured a pitching competition, panel discussions, as well as a vibrant interactive session between Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and the entrepreneurs, moderated by Tony Elumelu.
The Forum also featured a session on the role of the private sector in Africa’s economic development with Dr. Awele Elumelu, TEF trustee, founder, Avon Medical, and Gavi Champion for Immunisation in Africa, moderated by Eleni Giokos, CNNMoney Africa Correspondent.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
Sign up for our newsletter
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Army Confirms 3 Dead In Shiite, Troops Clash In Abuja
- NEWS15 hours ago
Stop The Killings Now, Bishop Oyedepo Warns Nigerians, Politicians
- SPORTS15 hours ago
Leicester City Owner In Helicopter Crash
- NEWS15 hours ago
Lalong To Aspirants: Opportunities Abound In APC
- NEWS23 hours ago
Insecurity: Let’s Vote For SPD Group Urges Plateau Citizens
- NEWS8 hours ago
Ex-PDP BOT Chairman, Tony Anenih, Dies In Abuja
- NEWS8 hours ago
Fayose’s Four Years A Waste – Anglican Bishop
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG Engages miners in N5bn intervention fund