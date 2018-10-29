Fayemi Signs Executive Order On BSES

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has signed an executive order for the establishment of a Fact–finding Committee for the Ekiti State Broadcasting Service (BSES).

The Executive Order, No 002, 2018 on the Establishment of Fact-finding Committee for the State owned broadcasting organization, was signed by the Governor over the weekend.

The move, according to the governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode yesterday, and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti was to reposition BSES as a vehicle for community involvement in education and entertainment.

Members of the Fact-finding Committee as contained in the Executive Order include, Mr. Segun Omolayo ( Chairman), Chief Biodun Akin Fasae, Mrs Sola Salako – Ajulo, Mr. Gbenga Ogunremi, Mrs Ronke Samo, Mr. Gbenga Aruleba , Steve Alabi, Mr. Sam Oluwalana, Mr Tayo Ayegbusi and Alhaji Ibrahim Ganiyu (Secretary).

The committee will among other things, examine the adherence of BSES to the broadcasting code of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission including the circumstances that led to the suspension of its license; examine the financial management of the BSES including Statutory Allocations and advise on its sustainability and determine the adequacy or otherwise of staff and examine the quality of its staff development programmes. The Committee is to submit its report to the governor of Ekiti State not later than December 10, 2018.