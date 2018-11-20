Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Traditional Ruler

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigeria-police-logo

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped Mr David Dongbam, a second class traditional ruler of Dorock Kingdom in Shandam Local Government Area of Plateau, the Police have said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, who stated this on Tuesday Police, said that Dongbam abducted at his residence in Shandam on Monday night.

“Yesterday, at about 10 p.m., we received information that unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the Longdorock, Mr David Dongbam, a second-class chief of Dorock Kingdom of Shandam LGA and took him to unknown destination.

“On receipt of the information, we immediately formed a search and rescue team which is working assiduously to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt,” Tyopev told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

The PPRO said the command would update members of the public on developments on the issue, adding that efforts were on to rescue the monarch. (NAN)

 


Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng

Related Topics:
Advertisement

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

MOST POPULAR

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!