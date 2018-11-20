CRIME
Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Traditional Ruler
Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped Mr David Dongbam, a second class traditional ruler of Dorock Kingdom in Shandam Local Government Area of Plateau, the Police have said.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, who stated this on Tuesday Police, said that Dongbam abducted at his residence in Shandam on Monday night.
“Yesterday, at about 10 p.m., we received information that unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the Longdorock, Mr David Dongbam, a second-class chief of Dorock Kingdom of Shandam LGA and took him to unknown destination.
“On receipt of the information, we immediately formed a search and rescue team which is working assiduously to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt,” Tyopev told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.
The PPRO said the command would update members of the public on developments on the issue, adding that efforts were on to rescue the monarch. (NAN)
