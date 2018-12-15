Deutsche Bahn Reaches Deal With Transport Union Following Strike

German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and transport union EVG have reached a deal in their salary dispute, both sides confirmed on Saturday, days after a strike caused travel chaos across the country.

EVG and the rail company settled on a 6.1-per-cent wage increase by July 2020 for DB employees, as well as a one-off payment of 1,000 euros (1,130 dollars.)

All long-distance trains as well as some regional trains were cancelled for several hours early Monday, with disruption continuing throughout the day.

The strike came after the union, which represents around 160,000 workers, had previously walked away from salary talks saying the new pay scale offered was too low.

EVG’s lead negotiator Regina Rusch-Ziemba described the results of the four-day talks in Berlin as “a success across the board.”

Similarly enthused was DB’s head of human resources Martin Seiler: “The conclusion is an important sign of how we value our employees and a big step towards an even more modern salary and work environment.”

DB has not managed to come to an agreement with the German train drivers’ union GDL, who said negotiations had failed and that they would now need arbitration.

Further strikes this year are off the table, however: GDL must first go through the arbitration stage before it can call another walk-out.

EVG represents some 190,000 transport workers in total, while GDL has about 34,000 members.