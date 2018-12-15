Injury-Time Eriksen Winner Ends Burnley Resistance

Christian Eriksen’s stoppage-time strike broke Burnley’s brave resistance as Tottenham maintained their pursuit of the top two in the Premier League.

It looked as if the Clarets had held on to a deserved point, but in the 91st-minute substitute Eriksen popped up in the area to slam his shot high past, Joe Hart.

The Burnley goalkeeper had earlier pulled off a magnificent save to deny Erik Lamela on a day when the home side produced very few clear-cut chances.

The victory moves third-placed Spurs to 39 points and within three of Liverpool in second. Burnley remain in 17th with 12 points – two points above the relegation zone.