Time To Crush Boko Haram Finally , PMB Tells Lake Chad Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the time has come for the evil of Boko Haram to be brought to a definitive end.

He made the declaration yesterday in Abuja at the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The meeting is in continuation of the joint efforts to address the prevailing security challenges in the sub-region after their meeting on 29th November, 2018, in N’Djamena.

Buhari told the leaders that their participation in the summit, in spite of tight schedules, is a clear demonstration of the resolute commitment that they all attach to the fight against their common enemy, Boko Haram, and the restoration of durable peace and security to the sub-region.

The President recalled that during the Summit in N’Djamena, the need to overhaul their current strategy and concept of operations in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists took the centre stage of discussions.

According to him, this was necessitated by the resurgence of attacks, particularly on the military, and the abduction of civilians for ransom across the borders by Boko Haram with the support of international terrorists who have infiltrated the sub-region.

Stating that the meeting will consider the report of the Committee they set up during the last Summit on the way forward,he thanked the Committee for meeting the deadline assigned to it expressing the hope that their recommendations will bring a new dynamism in the fight against Boko Haram and their international affiliates.

President Buhari said the Lake Chad region has suffered decades of neglect and poor infrastructural development, the Boko Haram crisis in the last eight (8) years has worsened its already bad situation.

He told the lake Chad region leaders to take cognizance of the fact that sustainable growth and development of the sub-region is dependent on the quick attainment of peace and stability in the area.

He said ” We must put an end to the crisis in the sub-region to enable meaningful development for its people. We must remain resolute and committed in our collective efforts at attaining peace as well as eradicating terrorism and violent extremism from the sub-region.

” The time has come for the evil of Boko Haram to be brought to a definitive end. I am sure that this summit will take the right decisions in this regard. This is a fight to the finish. We must, and we will, by the grace of God, wipe out terrorism from our sub-region.

While executing the war against the Boko Haram terrorists, Buhari said they must not be oblivious of the fact that military may not provide the desired results alone.

According to him, there is the pressing need to pursue simultaneously both military and developmental approach to the challenges of the region.

” We will work towards strengthening of Civil-Military Cooperation in the fragile areas of the region to accelerate the implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy.

” Our military strategy must be complemented by the mobilization and deployment of adequate resources to ensure the reconstruction, rehabilitation and rebuilding of civil authority, as well as the provision of relief and succor for the affected. The Inter Basin Water Transfer project to recharge the disappearing Lake Chad would also go a long way in the restoration of sustainable peace and security to these areas,he said.

President Buhari who paid tribute to the gallant troops who remain focused and committed to the task of ensuring the safety and stability of the region, urged them to remain steadfast in executing the war with the highest sense of honor, professionalism and patriotism.

” To our esteemed partners and the larger international community, we appreciate your valuable support and contributions in helping with the resultant humanitarian crisis.

“We thank you for intelligence sharing and operations in our determination to defeat Boko Haram and its affiliates. We, however, solicit greater cooperation and additional assistance to the LCBC/MNJTF to completely end the menace of Boko Haram and eradicate it from the sub-region. Such an outcome would add to global peace and security,” he stated.

In their communique after the meeting, the leaders restated their commitment to bringing the Boko Haram insurgency to a definite end while affirming their commitment to the accelerated implementation of the regional stabilization strategy in the areas of lake Chad affected by Boko Haram which was recently endorsed by the African Union peace and Security Council .

They also recognised the role by local community leaders in the fight against terrorism and agreed to seek their support.

They commended President Buhari for showing leadership in his capacity as chairman of summits of head of the Lake Chad basin.

They also appealed to the international community to continue to support their efforts in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Present at the meeting were, :PATRICE TALON, President of the Republic of Benin; PAUL BIYA, President of the Republic of Cameroon;PROF. FAUSTIN-ARCHANGE TOUADERA, President of the Central African Republic;IDRISS DEBY ITNO, President of the Republic of Chad;ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, President of the Republic of Niger;

Others are Honourable Ministers of Defence of Lake Chad Basin Commission Member Countries, Chiefs of Defence Staff of Lake Chad Basin Commission and Benin Republic;The Executive Secretary and Head of Mission of the Multi-National Joint Task Force, Ambassador Mamman NUHU;The Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force;