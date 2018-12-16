Crime: Lady Stabbed To Death In Abakiliki Hotel Room

The lifeless body of a yet to be identified middle aged fair lady has been discovered and deposited in an undisclosed murtuary in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital by men of the State Police command after she was comfirmed dead following deep cuts found on her chest and neck inside a hotel room.

The incident according to the Police Public Relations Office, PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah took place in a 3 star hotel, Crown Garden Hotel Abakaliki located along the ever-busy Afikpo road in the capital city.

Mrs. Odah said that the victim was seen in the pool of her own blood following deep cuts found on her chest and neck adding that the identity of the suspected assailant has been uncovered and given as one Uchenna Awoke.

She said that though the identity of the deceased is yet to be identified, the hotel manager Mr. Emmanuel Eze, the supervisor and other staff had been taken to the police station for questioning and accused the hotel management of negligence.

“The Manager of the hotel, the supervisor and other staff of the hotel were taken to the station for question and I must confess to you that the whole thing is negligence on the part of the hotel management. How can a guest be murdered in a hotel room and days after, the management is not aware of the incident”.

” We will investigate the matter properly and I assure you, the perpetrator of the act must be arrested and prosecuted. All we are asking is for the members of the public to avail the police of useful information that would led to the arrest of the suspect”.

In an interview with a customer, Mr. Sylvester Oduma said that he arrived the hotel on Sunday, paid for a suit and checked into the hotel only to observe unpleasant odour oozing out from the next room until it became unbearable.

According to him, “I quickly drew the attention of the management of the hotel to the unpleasant odour and they quickly opened the door and found the lifeless body of a fair lady in the room. Possibly she was stabbed to death by her supposed boyfriend identified as Uchenna Awoke”.

“Immediately, a team of policemen was contacted, on arrival they saw the gory sight of the stabbed lady. The policemen immediately arrested all the management and staff of the hotel and took then away. The policemen evacuated the corpse and deposited it in a morgue”.

Mr. Oduma noted that the suspect was also said to have made away with all the belongings of the deceased including her phone so that he could not be tracked.

The Hotel Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Eze informed newsmen that he was on a three days journey when the incident took place adding that as soon as he was contacted, he immediately contacted the police who went and evacuated the corpse from the hotel room.

” Iwas on a three day journey when the incident took place but as soon as I was informed, I also informed the policemen who immediately went to the scene and evacuated the body of the lady. Upon my arrival to Abakaliki, I was invited by the police but after making statement, I was granted bail”.