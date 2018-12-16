EU Donates €500m To Nigeria To Address Violence Against Women

The European Union has named Nigeria as one of the countries to benefit from its €500m spotlight initiative aimed at eliminating violence against women and girls.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, disclosed this at the EU Delegation event to mark the end of the “16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign’’ held recently in Abuja.

Karlsen said that the initiative to be launched on global stage would respond to all forms of violence against women and girls.

He stated that the fund is expected to focus on eliminating domestic and family violence, sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices, femicide, trafficking in human beings and sexual and economic (labour) exploitation.

The envoy said, “We are adding our contribution as EU, supporting this campaign. We are also supporting a number of projects.

“Very soon the EU will launch a spotlight initiative on the global stage with €500m investment. Nigeria is one of the key and pilot countries. He stated”

He said, “That is because we know that so much needed to be done to make sure that not just to tackle early marriage, to make sure that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are treated.

“To make sure that there is fundamental understanding and respect for women from everybody,’’ Karlsen.

He said there was need to grab the bull by its horns to make sure that there was an end to violence against women and girls.

“The message we are passing here today is that women rights are fundamental rights that must be protected.

“We call out to all men and boys that it is not been manly to treat girls wrongly, on the contrary we need to protect, we need to care, we need to make sure that there are equal opportunity to all.’’

The EU ambassador said that the campaign against gender-based violence campaign was important as the statistics on it was becoming worrisome, saying abuse of daughters, wives, sisters, friends must fundamentally stopped.

Karlsen said that the closing date of the 16 days activism campaign was historic as it coincided with the 17 years of adoption of universal