‘We Will Continue With PMB To ‘The Next Level’……Chief Idiga

The national coordinator, Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), Chief Felix Idiga, appreciates Nigerians for their love and support for President Mohammed Buhari (APC). According to him, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’. That the biggest problem that has plagued our country is greed and corruption.

Speaking to Journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Chief felix said that, ” For years we have sat back and watched as some of our leaders looted and stole that which was intended for our people and betterment of our great nation.

“The trend has been that some Nigerians have become numb to its affects. Before our current administration, some leaders had no fear and openly flaunted their corrupt ways. It became a norm for those in power to do whatever they pleased unchecked. Because of this, our country began to slowly recede backwards. When our leaders put the need of their wallets before the need of the people, our country will never grow.” He noted.

He stressed that Nigeria as one of the ‘Power House’ in Africa have watched our neighboring countries doing best in economic growth, Innovation, research and development. As a result of our combined wealth, talent, resources and population, we should easily be able to boast number one in Africa. We should have the best education systems, tourist attractions, number one airline, cities that rival that of Dubai, research centers, medical advancements, power and energy, companies that serve the entire world, auto mobile manufacturers and the likes.

But these can be accomplished if we continue journey to next level and not to allow corruption to openly consume our country and impoverish its citizens.

He further concluded that the reason why GOGAN stands behind this current administration was its fight against corruption that has overshadowed the country for years. ‘If we are not willing to allow this administration the ability to finish what they started in its effort to fight corruption, then we are in part giving up on our country and accepting the fact that we don’t believe in a bright future. Recall that founding fathers in the United States of America did what they did not for themselves, but for the future generations of their country and the results of their sacrifice is still in effect today.