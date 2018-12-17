2 Killed, 40 Injured In Mumbai Hospital Fire

A major fire broke out at a Government-run Hospital in the Indian Coastal City of Mumbai, killing at least two people and injuring more than 40, Police officials said.

The blaze began on the fourth floor of the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in the Andheri district on Monday, local media reported.

Mumbai police spokesman Manjunath Singe said the fire had been controlled but rescue operations were still underway.

“There still might be some patients trapped inside. Fire fighters and police are continuing rescue work,’’ he said.

Broadcaster NDTV reported that 10 fire engines were at the site to douse the fire.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, Singe said.