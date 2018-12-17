ASLM Partners Africa CDC To Bridge Diagnostics Gaps

As part of efforts to bridge diagnostics gap in the region, the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) has partnered with the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to advance the diagnostic agenda in the continent through the launch of the Africa Collaborative Initiative to Advance Diagnostics (AFCAD).

This, the organisations said, was aimed at increasing access to quality diagnostics towards the achievement of universal health coverage in the continent.

This was made known at the fourth biennial international conference of the ASLM, themed: ‘next pandemic: The role of The Laboratory’, in Abuja.

Speaking at the conference, minister of state for health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, noted that ASLM has a mission to among others raise awareness of African states to gap the challenges in diagnostics and as well draw attention to the challenges of emerging and reemerging diseases confronting the region.

According to him, there has been a call for upgrade of lab equipment and diagnostics system in the wake of outbreak of diseases like monkey pox, yellow fever and other viral diseases which exposed the limitation in response capacity and response control measure in the continent.

Chairperson, ASLM Board of Directors, Prof Alash’le Abimiku, said that there was still a lot more to be done, explaining that “This is why this collaborative effort is so important. When we had the Ebola crisis in Africa, one major challenge laboratory experts had was the time spent in getting the samples tested. Sometimes, it took up to four weeks just for blood samples to get tested because they had to be taken to Germany. But with this new initiative, regulations will be accelerated to facilitate timely and wider access to essential diagnostics”.

She also stated that the conference was an avenue to discuss issues that have to do with getting a healthier Africa and with the emphasis at ensuring that laboratories are doing the work that is standardized.

“And to ensure that any information that comes from the lab goes to really quality care for the patients or cure not misdiagnoses or wrong information that the clinicians can’t use.

“Really, that is the huge emphasis because the continent is dependent on a healthy population so the laboratories really have to do their work to make sure that they help in that,” she stated.

Head of Laboratory Division, Africa CDC, Yenew Kebede, stated that Universal Health Coverage is a priority for African countries to attain inclusive and sustainable growth, noting that many diseases remain undiagnosed due to poor diagnostic capacity in most African countries.

According to him, “the limited access to essential tests and slow introduction of innovative technologies result in insufficient disease case finding and hampers access to, and monitoring of, treatment. Barriers to diagnostics prevent the African continent from becoming free of epidemic-prone diseases and compromise the achievement of the health agenda of the African Union”.

Acting CEO, ASLM, Mr Nqobile Ndlovu, said ,”this partnership is timely for this period, especially with this year’s conference and its relation to the theme: ‘Controlling the next pandemic: The role of The Laboratory’. ASLM is happy to partner with Africa CDC to launch this initiative in promotion of the diagnostic agenda in the African region through better coordinated and synergized efforts that align with the priorities of Ministries of Health”.

He stated that over the last decade, significant investments have been made by national governments, NGOs, partners and donors to address the technical, health system and financial roots of diagnostic gaps in Africa.

AFCAD is expected to support efforts that will enable all member states to achieve equitable access of up to 80 per cent coverage to the essential package of healthcare, taking advantage of technological innovations delivered through optimised integrated laboratory networks among others.