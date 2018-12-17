Attack: Troops Deployed To Community In Jema’a Council Area

Troops have been deployed to Ungwan Pa-Gwandara in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state following an attack on the community by unknown gunmen.

Gunmen reportedly attacked residents on Sunday night at Ungwan Paa-Gwandara village in Jema’a Local Government Area of the State.

Sources from Jema’a said some residents were severely wounded and taken to hospital in the area for medication.

However, a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, for the Kaduna State Security Council stated that the deployment of troops is intended to further secure the area and provide the atmosphere for extensive investigation of the sad incident, and the apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

Condemning the attack, El-Rufai said that criminal elements must not be allowed to divide people and wantonly take lives.

The statement reads: “The governor has sent a message of condolence to the community, expressing his deep sadness at the loss of lives and his sympathy for the victims and their families.”

The statement also urged that anybody with useful information on the attack to kindly contact the security agencies.

The statement added that: “the governor has also directed Jema’a local government council and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, work towards taking care of victims receiving medical attention and provide relief materials to the community.”