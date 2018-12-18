Chinese President Felicitates With PMB On 76th Birthday

Chinese President Xi Jinping has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday.

According to a statement by his special adviser media to the President, Femi Adesina, a letter signed by the Chinese leader wished President Buhari ‘‘good health and great success’’ in his endeavours.

‘‘At this special occasion of Your Excellency’s birthday, I would like to extend to you my warmest congratulations and best wishes.

‘‘I highly value the China-Nigeria relations. I would like to join efforts with you, through implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to further elevate the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level, for the well-being of the two countries and the two peoples,’’ President Xi wrote.