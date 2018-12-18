Enugu Wears New Look

Enugu, capital of Enugu state on Tuesday, worn new look with locations, shopping malls and premises of corporate organisations colourfully decorated with displayed gift items.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some business areas in the state capital on Tuesday, reports that gift items were sold in many shopping malls and markets.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN about their impression said the new look was a reflection of the season and a period they would not want to miss.

Mr Charles Offor, a fashion designer in Achara Layout, Enugu said that the decoration of his shop was a way of wishing all his customers “Merry Christmas.’’

“It is a way of reminding my customers of the season and wishing them more fruitful Christmas ahead,’’ Offor said.

Mrs Amaka Eze, a civil servant, said that Christmas afforded Christians the opportunity to decorate their offices, houses, shops and a time of fun all over the world.

“Christmas has become a period when people look forward to attend events of different kinds. It is a merry-making season for people everywhere, especially in the Coal City (Enugu),’’ Eze said.

Mrs Uche Nome, who deals in children’s wears at Ogbete Market, told NAN that Enugu residents were already in the Christmas mood.

“The market is filled up with people as you can see, many people have come to buy one or two items for their families in spite the economic hardship in the country,’’ she said.

A resident of Uwani, Enugu, Mr Chijioke Nzekwe, said his children who were on holidays needed to celebrate the Christmas, not minding the economic situation.