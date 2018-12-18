FG Launches National Action Plan For Health Security

The federal government has launched National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS), to provides a roadmap to improve public health in Nigeria.

Speaking during launching of the NAPHS, yesterday, in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said, “The President Muhammadu Buhari and other member of the Executive Council Meeting (ECM) received weekly update on the state of national health emergency in Nigeria.

“We are moving closely to build a robot insecurity capacity and why we have made progress in different area, the development of this (NAPHS) is require as a guide to achieve more success in the health sector,” he said.

According to him, it gives me joy for the first time in this country that we good healthcare, because the leadership of Mr President is involved in the protecting of the life of nigeria citizen within and outside the health sector.

He encouraged all stakeholders from public and private sectors, to carefully key into the document and use it as a country owner roadmap for health security.

In his past, The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe lhekweazu, said, “ The launching of NAPHS is an encouraging progress, the best defense against outbreaks and other crises is strong, resilient health systems based on peoples centred primary care.

“Keeping the world safe is one of WHO top priorities. But global health security is a shared responsibility Scaling up and financing the implementation of the International Health Regulations is vital for building sustainable capacities to detect respond to emergencies, ” he said.