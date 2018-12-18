Osinbajo To Commission Lagos-Abeokuta Rail Line In January

Fresh facts has emerged that Vice President Yemi Osibajo will January next year commission the Lagos to Abeokuta Standard gauge railway line.

The Minister of Transport Rt.Hon. Rotimi Amaechi revealed this on Tuesday at Obada Oko after a test run on 33 kilometers of Standard gauge rail tracks so far laid out of the 85 kilometers distance covered from Lagos to Abeokuta.

He posited all the four extra -large bridges 11 large bridges, four medium bridges two steel structured bridges 10 frame bridges 207 culvets in the Lagos-Abeokuta axis have reached various stages of completion.

According to him, eight Coaches earlier imported for use at Ajaokuta will be deployed for use from Lagos to Abeokuta early next year.

He also disclosed that by the first quarter of next year the laying of tracks to Ibadan from Abeokuta would have been completed.

Amaechi promised that after the commissioning there will free train ride from Lagos to Abeokuta for a period of time in order to create awareness

Chairman House Committee on Land Alhaji Abdulmumuni Jibril commended the Minister the Minister for the work so far done.