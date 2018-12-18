PMB @ 76: Abiso Kabir Solicits Nigerians’ Support For Buhari’s Re-election

The Northeast Zonal Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organization, (BCO), Dr. Abiso Kabir has sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him serve the country better.

Dr. Abiso Kabir in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said he joins millions of Nigerians to congratulate President Buhari on his 76th birthday and wishing him good health, strength and wisdom.

“I join all Nigerians particularly the Northeast to wish President Buhari good health, strength, wisdom and to rally around him as he seek for re-election in 2019.

“The campaign for the February election will be issue-based, President Buhari is globally recognised for his integrity, he’s working hard to restore the nation’s lost Glory. The President has self-confident, he leads by example and he’s always calm in carrying out his duties,” Kabir said.

The BCO Northeast Zonal Coordinator further stated that this administration has recorded huge success in the fight against insurgency, adding that President Buhari deserves a second term to consolidate on-going achievement.

“President Buhari administration has recorded huge success in the fight against insurgency especially in the North-East, the Nigerian Armed Forces have scaled up their operations and with the on-going revitalisation of the Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF, the ability of the terrorists to launch attacks and retreat into neighbouring territories is being addressed.”