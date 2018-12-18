PHOTO GALLARY
The Winging And Commissioning Ceremony of Air Task Force Fallen Heroes Memorial Hall at HQ ATF, Operation Lafia Dole, Maiduguri Photo: NAF
Former chief of defence staff (CDS), Air Marshal Al-Amin Daggash (rtd) commissioning the newly built Pilots’ Crew Room named after the late Sqaudron Leader Muhammed Bello Baba-Ari
Former CDS, Air Marshal Al-Amin Daggash (rtd) , congratulating one of the newly winged UAV pilots
The chief of the Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, conducting the former CDS, Al-Amin Daggash, on inspection of the Hall of Fame of NAF’s fallen heroes.
Newly constructed and commissioned extension building
Special guest of honour, Air Marshal Al-Amin Daggash (rtd) yesterday addressing the newly winged officers at the occasion. Sitting is the chief of Air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar.
Daggash univeiling the plaque to commission the newly built Pilots’ Crew Room.
Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Air Marshal Al-Amin Daggash (rtd)
Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar giving his opening remarks
