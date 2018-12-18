Trump Orders US Military To Set Up Space Command

President Donald Trump has ordered the establishment of a US space command that will oversee all of the country’s military activities in space.

Trump directed the US military to take the first steps to set up the command, starting with recommending officers to be nominated to lead it.

The command will serve alongside the military’s other functional commands that head operations in Europe, South America and other parts of the world, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

It will be led by a four-star officer and take over space-related responsibilities previously assigned to the commander of US Strategic Command.

“A new era of American national security in space begins today,” Pence said.

Pence spoke about Trump’s order at Cape Canaveral, Florida, where he was to view the launch of a SpaceX rocket with a military cargo. The launch however had to be postponed until Wednesday because of a technical problem.

In the coming days, Trump will sign a new space policy directive that will lay out plans to create a new branch of the military that will be known as the US Space Force. Pence said the Trump administration is working with Congress to set up the Space Force by the end of 2020.