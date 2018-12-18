Ugwuanyi Presents N109bn 2019 Budget Proposal To State Assembly

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, presented a budget proposal of N109,199,243 to the state House of Assembly for 2019.

In the budget estimate, N43, 493, 343,000. 00 representing 39.8 percent of the budget proposal was set outside for capital expenditure while the recurrent expenditure stood at N69,705,900,000.00 representing 60.2 per cent of the budget.

N633,000,000 million naira was budgeted for agriculture while N2.34 billion was for health and N5.55 billion was set outside for education.

Presenting the budget tagged, “Budget of peace, equity and prosperity,” on Monday, Ugwuanyi noted that his administration has implemented the previous budget of 2018 to 85 per cent, adding that the government has taken development to the urban and rural communities.

He said in the last three years, his administration embarked on massive rehabilitation of roads both in urban and rural areas as well as in health facilities, agriculture and education.

The governor further disclosed that the state remains one of the most peaceful and safest states in Nigeria, pointing out that his administration has invested heavily in agriculture noting that this is to ensure that no family in the state goes to bed without food.

“To ensure security of lives and property in the state, the government has procured 77 vehicles to the police and Sienna buses for the neighbourhood watch to complement the security in the rural communities.

“We want to make sure that no family goes to sleep without food. This was why the administration mapped out various agricultural programmes to ensure adequate food production,” he said.

Ugwuanyi stated that the government, in the last three years has been paying salaries and pensions regularly adding that they set outside N1.2 billion monthly for the payment of gratuity.

In the area of health, Governor Ugwuanyi said that the government has reconstructed and upgraded seven general hospitals in Oji-River, Awgu, Udi, Enugu Ezike, Agbani and Nsukka.

He hinted further that his administration has procured the state of art equipment for the ESUT teaching hospitals, which include; four baby incubators while accreditation for ESUT College of Medicine was secured.