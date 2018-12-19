NEWS
2019 Budget: Behave Yourself, PMB Tells Lawmakers
Following the loud boos from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), members in the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday cautioned them to behave themselves, noting that the whole world is watching what Nigeria is doing.
The protesting lawmakers interrupted the President as he listed the achievements of his administration while addressing the joint session of the National Assembly.
The lawmakers shouted ‘No!’ when the President mentioned each achievement. When he said, “We have weathered the storms and made progress on every front… The economy has recovered well” They screamed, “Nooooo! Boooo!”
President Buhari however cautioned the lawmakers saying, “The world is watching us and we are supposed to be above this.”
